Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.84

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 76550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market cap of $825.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

