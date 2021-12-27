Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.84

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 76550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $825.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

