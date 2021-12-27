YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,290 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $69,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,109,000 after purchasing an additional 373,866 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,482,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $83.44 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

