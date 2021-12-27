YFValue Price Down 29% Over Last Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YFValue Coin Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

