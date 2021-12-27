Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol One Day Volume Tops $1.67 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $1.67 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

