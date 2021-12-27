Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report $80.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADAP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,365. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.00.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

