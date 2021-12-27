Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.80 Million

Brokerages expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) to announce sales of $104.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.40 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $84.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $386.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $382.60 million to $389.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.15 million, with estimates ranging from $450.10 million to $452.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CNTY stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $377.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 3.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 83.4% during the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 253,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 115,393 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 38.9% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 928,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 259,893 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Century Casinos by 16.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

