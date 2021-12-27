Zacks: Analysts Anticipate indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). indie Semiconductor posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on INDI. B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,087,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 23,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,571. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.35. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

