Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.05). Leslie’s posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

LESL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. 23,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

