Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.35 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $606.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $608.70 million. MYR Group reported sales of $607.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

MYR Group stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

