Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $433.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $476.00 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $113.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. Citigroup lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of PK traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

