Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. TTEC reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

TTEC stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. TTEC has a twelve month low of $70.39 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in TTEC by 29.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $288,000. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

