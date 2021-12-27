Zacks: Analysts Expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce sales of $50.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $29.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $206.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $229.20 million, with estimates ranging from $228.60 million to $229.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 52,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,570. The company has a market cap of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

