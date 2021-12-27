Zacks: Analysts Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.80 Million

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post sales of $265.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.10 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $936.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. 10,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,828. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth about $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

