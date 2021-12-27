Zacks: Analysts Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,902,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,600,000 after purchasing an additional 144,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,146,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,564,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

SJI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

