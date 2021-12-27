Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

AEO stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. 124,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,304. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

