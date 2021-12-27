Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.13). Curis posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of Curis stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. 6,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,003. Curis has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $466.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Curis by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

