Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce sales of $363.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.28 million and the highest is $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 113,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,294. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.