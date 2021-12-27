Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.42. Harmony Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,285 shares of company stock worth $4,881,542. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.61. 4,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,038. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.31 and a beta of -0.05.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

