Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.87 Million

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to announce $377.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $369.85 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $373.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 16,630 shares of company stock valued at $474,742. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,085. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

