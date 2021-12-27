Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.58. Apartment Income REIT reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,447. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,743,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after buying an additional 953,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

