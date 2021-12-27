Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.48. Arconic posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

ARNC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. 444,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,709. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 32.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 289,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 570,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

