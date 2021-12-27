Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post $1.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.92. Brookfield Business Partners reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will report full-year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $9.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Business Partners.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.00). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

BBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

BBU opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after buying an additional 1,495,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,194,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,156,000 after acquiring an additional 299,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

