Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $303.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce $303.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $298.00 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSS. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 784,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Federal Signal by 180.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

