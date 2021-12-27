Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to announce $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.20 million to $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $777.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 40.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth $110,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.