Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.