Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.39. Spire reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. Spire’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SR shares. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

SR traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 188,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.