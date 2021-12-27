Zacks: Brokerages Expect SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will report sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.59 million. SunOpta reported sales of $205.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $814.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.40 million to $814.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $889.72 million, with estimates ranging from $879.93 million to $899.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunOpta.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

STKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in SunOpta by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $737.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.84. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunOpta (STKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.