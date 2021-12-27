Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.