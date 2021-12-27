Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.91.

NYSE PDS opened at $34.74 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $50.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $462.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

