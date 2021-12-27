Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CABGY. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. 71,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,876. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

