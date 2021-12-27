Zacks Investment Research Lowers Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

