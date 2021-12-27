Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

BSRR traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.74. 29,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,152. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

