Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

IN8bio stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,520,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

