Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $338,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,584 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

ZEN opened at $103.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

