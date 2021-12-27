Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Stock Price Up 16.2%

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) shares rose 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. Approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 47,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.83.

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $194.75 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZME. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,695,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

