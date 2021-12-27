Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,381 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.12% of Zoetis worth $111,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $244.39. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

