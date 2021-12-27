Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurn Water Solutions Corporation supplies range of advanced water system solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, procuring, manufacturing and marketing products which provide and improve water. Its brands include Zurn, World Dryer, Hadrian Inc and Just Manufacturing. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation, formerly known as Rexnord Corporation, is based in MILWAUKEE, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZWS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zurn Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.25.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.32. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 123,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $4,458,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 961,200 shares of company stock worth $34,670,928 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

