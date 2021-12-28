$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. NETGEAR posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NTGR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. 2,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,728. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $116,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $435,088. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.