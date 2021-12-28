-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,002. Braze has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

