$0.54 EPS Expected for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.