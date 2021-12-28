0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $147,817.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $22.54 million and approximately $147,817.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

