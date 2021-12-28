$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to announce $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on TS shares. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 338.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 409.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

TS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 797,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.