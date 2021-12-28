1,035 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.75.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of -223.02 and a beta of 1.43. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,432 shares of company stock valued at $36,525,293. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

