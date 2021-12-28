117 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 192.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $49,291,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

BA opened at $203.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

