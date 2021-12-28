11,750 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth $276,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

