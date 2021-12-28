11,990 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CEIX stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $846.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.59. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEIX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

