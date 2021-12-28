1,340 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $451.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.