1,546 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 71.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total value of $11,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $166.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.15 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

