$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce $178.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. United Community Banks posted sales of $186.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $710.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of UCBI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,572. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

